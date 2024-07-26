Man rescued after being trapped in well while looking for phone in the woods

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was rescued from a well in the woods in Cobb County early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Officials say the man was in the area late Thursday night while looking for his phone he believed he lost while working in the area on Thursday.

They say the man’s son called police after 10 p.m. when they could not find him after he went looking for his phone.

It’s unclear how he got stuck in the 50-foot well along Hartman Road.

Fire officials pulled him out of the well and carried him out of the woods on a stretcher and took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

There’s no word on his current condition.



