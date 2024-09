GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man who vanished earlier this month has been found dead near Lake Lanier.

Kenneth Holland, 34, vanished on Aug. 19 in the Tower Heights area of Gainesville.

Holland was reported to have been in an altered state of mind when he vanished.

His body was found in a deep ravine off Pearl Nix Parkway near Lake Lanier on Sunday night.

Gainesville police said they do not suspect foul play. It’s unclear how Holland died or exactly when.