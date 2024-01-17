Man randomly shot, killed while walking home from East Point shopping trip

East Point police are seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for allegedly shooting and killing a man as he was heading home from a shopping trip last week.

Michael Lee was walking to his residence around 9 p.m. Friday when police said he was randomly struck by a single gunshot.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s help who have knowledge of this incident,” police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Farley Street and Headland Drive that evening for a person shot. The intersection is located a short distance from the Headland Delowe Shopping Center, which is home to several stores, including a Wayfield supermarket.

When officers arrived, they found Lee dead on the street, police said. No other information was provided on what led to the shooting, and police have not shared a description of the possible suspect or suspects.

East Point police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

©2024 Cox Media Group