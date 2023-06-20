A man pushed a woman out of a Lamborghini to her death. He just learned his sentence

ATLANTA — A man who pushed a woman of a Lamborghini to her death reached a plea deal in the case.

In October 2021, Alfred Megbuluba was driving a Lamborghini in the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road when witnesses saw Catherine Khan fall out of the vehicle. She died from her injuries.

In January 2022, the district attorney’s office indicted him on murder charges and offered a plea deal in August that he rejected.

On Tuesday, Megbuluba’s attorney Steve Sadow confirmed that his client accepted another plea deal on voluntary manslaughter charges. A judge sentenced Megbuluba to 15 years with 10 years to be served.

A woman says she witnessed the tragedy back in 2021.

“Just left her on the ground. Me and my boyfriend were just waving down cars so they wouldn’t hit the people that were trying to resuscitate her,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told Fernandes.

In a video released after her death, a woman could be seen arguing with a driver, who police say was Megbuluba. Friends said the voice heard on the video belonged to Khan.

“Call the cops, call the cops! I just got robbed... there’s cameras in there... my ID, my card, everything,” the woman in the video can be heard shouting.

Friends of Khan said the video was taken outside the Buckhead restaurant she worked at, accusing the driver of the Lamborghini of stealing her wallet. Her friends say the wallet was a family heirloom.

©2023 Cox Media Group