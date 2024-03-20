Man pretends to be law group rep., tricks victims out of $200K in Gwinnett real estate scam

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they say swindled victims out of thousands of dollars in a real estate scam.

The investigation began to unravel in January 2023. Two victims contacted police and said they were scammed for more than $100,000 each.

In both cases, the victims thought they were buying property in Ellenwood, Georgia from a Facebook Marketplace ad.

According to GCPD, the victims were told to wire large amounts of money to what they believed was a law group in Atlanta that the thief claimed to represent.

When the victims went to the law office on their closing dates, they learned they had been scammed. After a lengthy investigation, officers identified the suspect as Jaylen Anderson, 23, of Fairburn.

Anderson is charged with four counts of theft by deception, identity theft, and records and reports of currency transactions. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the case or who knows of Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

