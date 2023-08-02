Man pretended to be a metro cop to get a date. He got arrested instead

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County man is facing charges of pretending to be a police officer while he was online dating.

Gainesville police say Dwayne Leon Whitmire, 47, created a “fraudulent, inappropriate, dangerous and distasteful” dating profile where he pretended to be a Gainesville police officer.

They did not specify which dating site he was using.

Investigators say he used the account “in an attempt to embarrass, harass, and discredit our organization for his benefit.”

It’s unclear how long Whitmire was on the dating site.

“We pride ourselves on professionalism, integrity, loyalty, leadership, accountability and respect. We, the true members of the Gainesville Police Department will continue to provide the community with the service and respect they deserve,” the department said in a release.

Whitmire is being held in the Hall County Jail on charges of impersonating a police officer, identity theft and misleading use of a legal seal over a computer network.





