Man posed as delivery driver, shot man dating his ex to death at Cobb apartment, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a woman’s jilted ex-boyfriend posed as a delivery driver and shot her new boyfriend to death at his Cobb County apartment.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the Harlow Apartments off Windy Hill and Cobb Parkway. Police said 40-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside the leasing office.

Witnesses said that Cunningham had visited the office about a package.

Police said the shooter, Donavan Carter, showed up at the complex dressed as a delivery driver to lure Cunnigham from his apartment. When he went to check on the package, office staff told him they didn’t have a package for him.

“There was a rouse to get this individual out of their apartment under the lure of there was a package waiting for them,” police said. “He violently shot the victim five times.”

Moments after he stepped out of the office, Carter shot him, police said. Cunningham was dating Carter’s ex-girlfriend, police told Newell.

The victim’s family had traveled from Chicago to celebrate his 40th birthday and knew something wasn’t right when they didn’t hear from him. Now, they are planning his funeral.

“I pray for them, I pray for their healing,” a neighbor said.

Carter faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

