Man pleads guilty to luring, killing Cobb County couple

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who lured a couple from a Craigslist ad listing a vintage Ford Mustang and killed them plead guilty on Monday.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ronni Adrian “Jay” Towns, 38, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, sidestepping the death penalty that prosecutors were originally seeking.

The AJC reports that the trial was originally set to begin early next year.

The Cobb County victims, Elrey “Bud” Runion, 69, and wife June Runion, 66, in January 2015 traveled to Telfair County to meet Towns, according to the AJC report.

Bud Runion had placed an ad on Craigslist seeking the vintage car. Towns answered the ad and convinced the Runions to see a car that did not exist.

