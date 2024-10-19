Man led police on wild chase from Alpharetta to Sandy Springs after hitting police cruiser

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase started as a hit-and-run when the suspect crashed into an officer’s cruiser.

According to police, 22-year-old Bryan Armando Sismit-Mazas crashed his truck into the back of a police car in Alpharetta and never stopped driving until he got to Sandy Springs.

Police say he smashed through a fence at an apartment complex, drove up an embankment and rammed into several cars in the parking lot.

Eden Lubéris said that he was asleep when he heard the sound of the crash.

“Very scary because we don’t know what’s going on. First moment, we think it’s an earthquake. We thought it was earthquake so we moved to the front door,” he explained.

He says he rushed outside to make sure no one was hurt. That’s when he saw five cars that had been hit.

Sismit-Mazas tried to run, but police arrested him quickly before he could cause more damage.