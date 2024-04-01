Local

Man killed, teenage girl injured in double shooting in northwest Atlanta, police investigating

By WSBTV

James Jackson Pkwy shooting scene

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also left a teenager injured.

On Sunday night, police said they were called out to a shooting on James Jackson Parkway outside a neighborhood supermarket. Police confirmed that a 33-year-old man was shot at that location.

First responders attempted CPR on the man but he died from his injuries.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was also shot at the location.

The teen walked into a fire station on Hollywood Road for help with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

Police said she was taken to Grady and she is stable. At this time, there are no details on what led to the shooting.

Police said the suspected vehicle was a dark-colored SUV. No other information about suspect or suspects has been released.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!