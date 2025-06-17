Man killed in northwest Atlanta after shooting leads to crash near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — A man in his 60s is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle into a vacant home in northwest Atlanta, not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta police say the incident happened along Rock Street, where officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the back. He had crashed his car into an empty residence shortly after the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting may have followed a verbal exchange with another driver. A blue Kia is being sought as a possible suspect vehicle.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Atlanta Police.