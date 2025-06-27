Local

Man killed in hit-and-run on Peachtree Road in Buckhead

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred overnight on a busy stretch of Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

Officers say a man was struck and killed in front of Piedmont Hospital. The driver involved fled the scene before authorities arrived.

As of Friday morning, police have not released the identity of the victim or a description of the vehicle involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

