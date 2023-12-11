Local

Man killed after falling on train tracks, MARTA says

MARTA death

EAST POINT, Ga. — MARTA is investigating after they said a man fell onto the tracks at the East Point Station.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound tracks.

MARTA said in a tweet that “bus transportation is being provided from College Park to Lakewood.”

They are also offering discounted Uber or Lyft rides in the area.

We will continue to update this developing story.

