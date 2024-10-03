Local

Man kicks in door, leads to hours-long standoff

SWAT incident in DeKalb

A 3-hour standoff ended in Dekalb County with officers storming an apartment and arresting the suspect.

The standoff began when a woman at the apartment complex off Candler Road called police and said a man didn’t know kicked in her door and stormed inside.

At one point, police fired tear gas into the apartment, but the suspect opened a window and threw the cannister back out. The woman involved involved in the incident was later treated for mental anguish.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

