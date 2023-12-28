Man kicked down door, held Atlanta homeowner at gunpoint while he stole another gun, police say

ATLANTA — A new sketch shows the man believed to have broken into someone’s home and held them at gunpoint while robbing them.

Police say that just before 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, someone broke into a home on Northwest Drive NW in Atlanta.

Investigators learned a suspect had kicked in the door and pointed his gun at the victim.

The suspect was able to get away with an AR-15-style rifle before running away from the area.

Police have not been able to identify or track down the suspect.

He is described as being between 17 and 20 years old with dreadlocks that stop at his cheekbone. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark jogging pants.

Anyone who recognizes him should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 for a reward of up to $2,000.

©2023 Cox Media Group