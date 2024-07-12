Local

Man injured in shooting crashed into SUV in Atlanta, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Shooting on Chattahoochee Ave

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after Atlanta police say a man who crashed into another car had been shot early Friday morning.

Atlanta police said that the shooting happened after 2 a.m. on Chattahoochee Ave near Defoor Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a Dodge Durango that crashed into a Chevrolet Corvette. Inside the SUV, a man had been shot in his right hip.

Police said the man was injured during a shootout or drive-by shooting, which caused the man to crash.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said the Corvette was not involved in the shooting.

