Man injured in Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they shooting occurred in the area of 3509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta. The address corresponds with a Dollar General store.

Photos shared by Channel 2 Action News viewers show crime scene tape around the parking lot of the Dollar General store.

APD officials says a man was shot in the area of the store. The current extent of the victims injuries is unknown at this time.

Police did not specify if a suspect was on the run or in custody. The investigation is ongoing.