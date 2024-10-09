Local

Man injured in Atlanta shooting, police say

By WSBTV and Miles Montgomery

Dollar General shooting APD officials says a man was shot in the area of the store, but say he is alert, conscious and breathing. (Channel 2 Action News viewer)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they shooting occurred in the area of 3509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta. The address corresponds with a Dollar General store.

Photos shared by Channel 2 Action News viewers show crime scene tape around the parking lot of the Dollar General store.

APD officials says a man was shot in the area of the store. The current extent of the victims injuries is unknown at this time.

Police did not specify if a suspect was on the run or in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

