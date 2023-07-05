Man impaled by tree that crashed through his windshield

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is recovering after he was impaled by a tree that crashed through his windshield while he was driving through a severe storm last month.

On June 2, Anthony Sotelo was driving on Roswell Road near North Springs High School with his wife and their son.

A severe storm caused a large tree to fall and a branch crashed through their windshield, impaling Sotelo.

His wife, Laura Ballweg, said at first they were in shock and did not realize the severity of the situation until he looked down and saw he had been impaled twice by the branch.

Ballweg called 911 and Sotelo put pressure on the wounds after pulling the branch out of his abdomen.

Ballweg said the branch “obliterated” his navel, where it entered his body, and went all the way through his abdomen and out the other side.

Both Ballweg and her 8-year-old son walked away from the incident with minor abrasions.

Sotelo will not be able to return to work for at least two months and the family started a GoFundMe campaign to help assist them with emergency medical bills and the cost of physical therapy.

As of Wednesday, July 5, almost a day after the campaign was started, $1,460 of their $10,000 has been contributed.

©2023 Cox Media Group