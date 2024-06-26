Local

Man in ICU after being shot celebrating Father’s Day at Lake Allatoona campground

Maurice Winsell (GoFundMe)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — More than a week after a man was shot at a popular campground in Cherokee County, he is still recovering in the hospital.

On Father’s Day, Maurice Winsell, 39, was at the Sweetwater Campground Day Use Area at Lake Allatoona.

Investigators say Gregory Eugene Hall, 42, shot Winsell and sped off. He was arrested a short time later.

Winsell was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was treated for three gunshot wounds.

In an online fundraiser, Winsell’s family says that he had never met Hall before the “unwarranted assault.”

They say that Winsell has gone through several surgeries and is currently in the ICU.

“Maurice has fought hard to survive this unwarranted assault, but his fight to regain control of his normal life will take many months,” they wrote.

His family says he is a veteran of the Alabama National Guard.

Hall is being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond.

