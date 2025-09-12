Man hospitalized after paraglider crash at Barrow County airport

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A man is hospitalized after a paraglider crash at Barrow County Airport, authorities said.

Barrow County Sheriff’s Sgt. Domonic Smith said emergency crews responded quickly after a witness spotted the crash and called 911. When deputies arrived, they found the victim hanging upside down in the paraglider.

“He was breathing, but not responsive or alert,” Smith said. First responders were able to stabilize the man and rush him to a hospital for treatment.

The crash did not occur on the airport’s runway, officials noted. The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the cause.

Smith credited the quick-thinking witness for helping ensure a fast response. “We’re just glad that the citizens that made the phone call were being very vigilant on this matter, so we are truly grateful,” he said.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story