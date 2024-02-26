Man hospitalized after dispute leads to shooting at DeKalb County home, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating after a dispute led to one person being shot.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim has been involved in an argument with two other people.

Authorities said that’s when the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to the hospital. He is currently stable.

DKPD did not identify the suspects or said if any arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2024 Cox Media Group