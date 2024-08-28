Man hit and killed by vehicle in College Park, police investigating

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in College Park Tuesday night.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle and died near the intersection of Godby Road and Old National Highway in College Park.

Police have not yet revealed whether or not the driver that hit the man stayed at the scene.

Police, fire rescue crews, EMS workers, and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene of crash.