Man held family at gunpoint before being shot during standoff with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating a shooting involving deputies in Douglas County.

Deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 5 in Douglas County on Wednesday afternoon after Deshawta McClain reportedly pulled a gun out on his family.

Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say the family escaped the home and called 911. When authorities arrived, McClain barricaded himself inside the home.

After he was at the home for 30 minutes, deputies said McClain walked from the back house to the front with a long rifle pointed at the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team and fired at them .

Deputies returned fire and shot McClain twice. They say he then went back into a bedroom in the house.

McClain came out of the house a short time later with a gun in his waistband, according to officials. He was then arrested.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI is continuing its investigation into the shooting.

No deputies were injured in this incident.





