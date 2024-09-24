Man had thousands of rounds of ammo while barricaded inside DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man surrendered to the DeKalb County Police SWAT Team Monday night after being barricaded inside a home for several hours.

Around 11 p.m., 28-year-old Zachary Benjamin exited the home and was taken into custody by police.

According to jail records, he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail around 2:30 a.m. on two counts of aggravated assault on a police presence.

When they searched the home, police found guns and thousands of rounds of ammo inside.

Police responded to the home along Memorial Drive and W. Mountain Street hours earlier.

Police said at around 6:30 p.m., they were notified about an armed man experiencing a mental health crisis inside the home.

When they arrived, officers heard what sounded like shots being fired from inside the home.

No one was hurt.