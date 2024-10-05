Local

Man gets Atlanta police officer’s attention with marijuana smell, ends up arrested for murder

By WSBTV

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A murder suspect was recently arrested by Atlanta police after an officer smelled marijuana on him.

On Sept. 21 at about 10:30 p.m. officers were on foot patrol on the 300 block of Edgewood Corridor Ave. SE when an officer passed a man walking on the sidewalk.

The officer said he could smell marijuana on the man as he passed by.

The man also had a rolled marijuana cigar tucked behind his ear.

The officer detained the man for questioning, and after the man provided his name and date of birth, the officer discovered that the man was wanted for murder.

Dionte Palmer was arrested and charged with felony murder for his involvement in a homicide that happened on August 15 at 236 Hill Street.

One man died and another was injured during the shooting that happened there.

Palmer was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

A week later, on Sept. 27, another suspect in the same homicide investigation turned himself in at Atlanta police headquarters.

The teen was charged with felony murder and taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

