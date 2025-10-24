Man gets 8 life sentences plus 185 years for DeKalb 1980s cold case rapes

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 61-year-old Atlanta man gets eight life sentences plus 185 years for cold case rapes that happened in the 80’s.

According to investigators on March 28, 1986, just before 10 p.m., four men pushed their way into an apartment on Briarwood Road in what is now the city of Brookhaven.

The suspects held five college students at gunpoint, tied them up, and raped two young women before ransacking the apartment.

Then in October of that same year, two men with a handgun forced their way into an apartment in the 3000 block of Buford Highway. They raped both women who lived there and then tied them up and left.

DNA from rape kits linked Jeffery Briney to the attacks.

That DNA sample also connected his brother David Briney to seven other cases, including one in Cobb County and six in Fulton County.

A trial date for David Briney has not yet been set.