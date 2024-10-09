Local

Man found trafficking, manufacturing marijuana inside Georgia home

Larry Akins Man found trafficking, manufacturing marijuana inside Georgia home

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Georgia man is facing several charges after investigators found illegal drugs in his home.

On Monday, Monroe County deputies served a search warrant at a home on Old Dames Ferry Road.

During the search, Monroe County investigators said they found a huge amount of drugs inside the home.

Authorities recovered 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 1200 grams of wax marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC infused vape cartilages, several guns, scales, a money counting machine, and a large undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities arrested the homeowner, 32-year-old Larry Akins. He was charged with manufacturing wax marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession of drug-related objects possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of Schedule I drugs (mushrooms).

Akins was booked into the Monroe County jail and is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

