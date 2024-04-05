Man found shot to death in parking lot of DeKalb County business, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a man was shot to death outside a DeKalb County business after a fight Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds.

The address of the building is listed as a car dealership.

Police said they learned the victim had been in a fight with the shooter. Police have not identified either the suspect or the victim or said if the shooter is in custody.