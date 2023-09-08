Local

Man found shot to death near pool at metro Atlanta apartment complex

One man shot outside Atlanta apartment leasing office Villas at Princeton Lakes (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — At least one person was killed at an Atlanta apartment complex Friday afternoon.

There were multiple officers at the Princeton Lakes apartments in southwest Atlanta.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where officers were gathered in a walkway near the complex’s pool area. Crime scene tape was strung up across the entrance to the complex.

The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if police have identified any potential suspects.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!