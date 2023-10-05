Local

Man found shot to death inside Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a man’s death.

Cobb County police said officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Valley Wood Drive in Marietta.

When officers arrived, they located one man that had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

Detectives are now working to gather more evidence to determine what led to his death.

Officers have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.


