Local

Man found shot to death on Atlanta sidewalk

By WSBTV

Homicide investigation on Jett Street (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution )

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in northwest Atlanta.

Police said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a person shot off Jett Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 40s shot on the sidewalk.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Investigators spoke with one witness on the scene. They believe the shooting is connected to a previous theft, but did not say where or when the theft occurred.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!