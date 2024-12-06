Man found shot to death after car crashes in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a DeKalb County neighborhood after a car crash on Friday morning.

According to WSBTV, authorities responded to the 3500 block of Waldrop Road around 8:35 a.m. where they found a car in a wood line behind homes in the area.

Firefighters pulled the man out and found he was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released, however, police say he was in his 40s.

Investigators haven’t released any details about possible motives or suspects.



