Man found shot to death after argument at barbershop, police shut down 10th Street

10th Street investigation

ATLANTA — Police have shut down a busy northwest Atlanta street for a deadly shooting investigation.

Police have blocked 10th Street off between Howell Mill Road and Brady Ave.

Atlanta Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said a man was found shot to death in the entrance way of a building.

Smith said there was a large gathering at a barbershop inside the building when an argument broke out between two men.

One of them shot and killed the other. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

