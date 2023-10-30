Man found hiding in air duct after robbing Georgia gas station, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a Bibb County Texaco gas station was found hiding in an unlikely place when police showed up to arrest him.

Sheriff’s deputies said they were called out to the gas station along Eisenhower Parkway around 10 a.m. on Thursday after a worker there said a man forced his way past the store clerk and stole cash out of the register.

The man then sped off in a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Eventually, deputies found the Escalade at a home along Storey Drive. They acquired a search warrant for the home and ultimately foind Darious Mims, 42, hiding in an air duct in the home.

Mims was arrested and charged with robbery and felony probation violation. He’s currently being held without bond.

©2023 Cox Media Group