Man found dead, prompting SWAT situation in SW Atlanta

Police investigate shooting in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

On Monday at around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person shot on the 800 block of Mitchell Street Southwest.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said a SWAT situation was prompted while a warrant was being served on a nearby home early Tuesday morning.

This address is a short distance from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest.

The victim was not identified and it is unclear whether there are any suspects.

