Man found dead after fire extinguished under I-85 bridge

Firefighters find body after extinguishing fire under bridge near I-85 in DeKalb Co.

One man has died as a result of a fire under a bridge on I-85 in Dekalb County.

The fire may have also led to a series of car accidents. Smoke from the blaze likely contributed to the wrecks, but none involved serious injury.

The fire broke out under that bridge at I-85 and Northcrest Road around 9:30 Tuesday night.

The body of a homeless man was found as the fire was distinguished. This is the latest in a series of bridge fires in the I-85 vicinity. A 2017 fire resulted in a collapsed section of the interstate.

That took six weeks to repair.

