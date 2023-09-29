Local

Man fighting for his life after double shooting at DeKalb gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting that left one man in serious condition at a gas station on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a QuikTrip on Covington Highway just after 8:15 p.m. where they found a crime scene, but no victims.

Two men later showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds. They said they had been shot at the gas station.

One of the men, a 27-year-old, had been shot in the abdomen and is fighting for his life. The other, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the neck and is in stable condition.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects.

