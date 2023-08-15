Man faces felony charges after shooting gun during road rage incident, deputies say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in Fayette County after deputies say he fired a gun during a road rage encounter.

On Saturday just before 8 p.m., a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area near Highway 92 North and Highway 85 North to a call of a person shooting from a vehicle.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Jarrod Carter, of Fayetteville, in connection with the shots being fired.

Carter faces two felony charges: possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

He was also charged with an open container violation.

Deputies did not say what led up to the road rage incident.





©2023 Cox Media Group