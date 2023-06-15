Man faces 121 additional charges after investigators reveal more child porn on his devices

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man who was arrested for the sexual exploitation of children is now facing even more charges.

Jonathan Malinguaggio, 39, is now charged with an additional 121 counts of sexual exploitation of children after continued forensic testing of his electronic devices uncovered more images of child pornography.

Malinguaggio turned himself in on Tuesday, June 9, after investigators issued an arrest warrant for him when forensic testing of his cell phone revealed 20 images of child pornography.

His phone was seized and examined after he was arrested earlier this year on child sex abuse charges.

Malinguaggio was accused in January of abusing a girl under the age of 10 over two and half years and was charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and incest.

He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

©2023 Cox Media Group