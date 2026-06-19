Man exonerated after serving 20 years in prison for murder conviction

ATLANTA — A man who spent 20 years in prison has been exonerated in a murder case with the help of Fulton County District Attorney investigators and the Georgia Innocence Project.

Marquez Powell maintained his innocence after being convicted of murder in 2008.

In 2025, investigators uncovered DNA evidence that showed Powell was an innocent bystander sitting in the backseat of a vehicle during the crime.

The new evidence led to a review of the case.

On Thursday, the state dropped all charges against Powell, ending the case against him after two decades behind bars.