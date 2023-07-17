Man exits home wearing ballistic vest, opens fire on deputies with rifle, GBI says

(JASPER, Ga.) — A man was hospitalized after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation started a gun battle with deputies in Jasper.

Officers responded to a home on Ginger Drive at 9 a.m. Monday for a welfare check on a man. When deputies arrived, a man exited the home wearing a ballistic vest and carrying a rifle.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says the man began shooting at deputies and they returned fire.

The man was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office did not detail the man’s injuries. No deputies were injured.

The investigation was turned over to the GBI.

