Man escorts friend to ex-boyfriend’s home, stabs him to death, Ga. police say

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga, — A man is behind bars after officials he stabbed another man to death during a fight.

Dalton police said on Friday at 2:30 a.m., officers received reports of a stabbing at a home on Patton Street.

According to the investigation, 43-year-old William Holmes was with a friend who was collecting her things from an ex-boyfriend at the home.

While at the home, Holmes’ friend got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend. Holmes then joined the dispute, and a fight broke out in the front yard.

During the fight, police said Holmes stabbed the victim to death.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

After the stabbing, authorities said Holmes drove away from the scene.

When police began searching for Holmes, they determined that he had been cut during the fight. Officers began looking for the vehicle he had used to escape the scene.

A short time later, Holmes was stopped by Whitfield County Sheriff deputies, where they learned he planned to be treated at a hospital in Murray County.

Holmes was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Lt. Sam Eaton at 706-278-9085, extension 158.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story.

