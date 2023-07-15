Local

Man enters car, shoots, kills 20-year-old man, Gwinnett County police say

Benny Thomas Gary

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified a suspect in a homicide from earlier this month.

Police identified 26-year-old Benny Thomas Gary from Snellville as a suspect in a homicide that left 20-year-old Rasheed Joseph dead.

On July 9, Joseph’s mother drove him to McCalla Court where a man entered the car, shot Joseph, and took the cash from his pocket.

Police said Joseph’s mother then fled the area and stopped at a nearby Chevron Gas Station on Lenora Church Road.

Gwinnett EMS officials responded to the gas station to try and help Joseph, and he was eventually taken to a local hospital.

Detectives said they learned the next day that Joseph had died.

A SWAT team arrested Gary at a home on Jonesboro Road in DeKalb County

Gary remains in Gwinnett County Jail.

He is charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said they are still investigating.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!