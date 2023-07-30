Man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he jumped into Lake Lanier.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said officials received word of a man who was shocked near Lanier Beach South Road in Forsyth County.

According to the investigation, a 24-year-old man jumped off a dock into the lake and was shocked by electricity in the water.

The victim was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said what led to the water being electrified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

