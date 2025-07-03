Man drowns while rescuing child from Chattahoochee River

ROSWELL, GA — A man is dead after jumping into the Chattahoochee River to rescue a child who was struggling in the water, according to Roswell Police.

The incident happened near Garrard Landing Park, just off Holcomb Bridge Road. Authorities say the man went into the river to help the child, who was ultimately brought to shore safely. However, the man never resurfaced.

Emergency crews launched a search operation and, after about an hour, located a body believed to be that of the missing man. His name has not yet been released.

The child is safe, and officials have not provided additional details on the relationship between the man and the child. The investigation is ongoing.