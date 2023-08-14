Man drowns in neighborhood pond in North Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a drowning in Fulton County.

An investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner said a man drowned in a pond near Roswell Road in a Sandy Springs neighborhood Sunday.

Sandy Springs police said they found the man’s body floating in the retention pond around 3 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office said Sandy Springs police are leading the investigation.

Authorities have not said what led to the drowning and if there were any signs of foul play.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

