Man drowns on Lake Lanier after seat becomes unbolted from boat in freak accident

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man fishing with his wife on Lake Lanier this week fell out of his boat and drowned after his seat became unbolted from the floor, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Matthew Mayo, 74, was fishing at Lanier Point Wednesday afternoon when he fell from a bass boat into the water and didn’t resurface.

Game Wardens used a boat mounted with SONAR and found Mayo’s body in six feet of water.

Hall County Fire Rescue used a remote vehicle to recover his body.

