Man drowns at a Georgia state park beach

MORGAN COUNTY, GA — A 35-year-old man who drowned at a Georgia state park has been identified by officials.

Officials say a man was racing against his friend near a beach area at Hard Labor Creek State Park on Sunday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Devise Blount.

Witnesses say Blount began to struggle in the water. Several bystanders tried to swim out to rescue him but could not reach him.

Divers with the Newton County Emergency Management recovered the body of Blount in 15 feet of water.