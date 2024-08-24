Man drops lawsuit against Atlanta native, former NBA star that accused him of sexual assault

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A civil lawsuit accusing former NBA star Dwight Howard of sexual assault has been dropped.

In July 2023, a Georgia man filed a state civil lawsuit against Howard on claims of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, according to court documents.

The plaintiff accused the Atlanta native and former NBA star of sexually assaulting him after he did not agree to his sexual advances at Howard’s home in Gwinnett County on July 19, 2021.

Howard and his attorneys filed a response to the lawsuit and described the encounter as “consensual.”

Earlier this year, a judge denied a motion from Howard’s attorneys to dismiss the lawsuit. However, the plaintiff dropped the lawsuit on Aug. 19, according to Gwinnett court documents.

Therefore, the judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff can’t sue Howard again on his claims.

ESPN spoke with Howard’s attorney, Justin Bailey, who said no money was paid in exchange for the plaintiff dropping the lawsuit.