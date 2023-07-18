Man dies after being shot in Gwinnett Applebee’s parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirmed one person was killed in a parking lot on Monday night.

Gwinnett County Police (GCPD) said at around 10:30 p.m. officers were called out to 5200 Stone Mountain Hwy about a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot between the Applebee’s and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

GCPD said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are going business to business checking for any relevant surveillance images that might have captured the crime.

Officers said they’re looking into the possibility that the man’s death was the result of a shootout between the victim and the suspect.

At this time, there is no description of the suspect.

Police said if you have any information on the incident, call GCPD at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

